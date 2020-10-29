France at emergency alert after deadly knife attack; Australia Post boss hits back at critics; Europe coronavirus cases soar

The World Health Organisation’s Europe director expressed deep concern after the region again recorded the highest-ever weekly incidence of cases, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of a “difficult winter” as residents in France braced for life under a new month-long lockdown and Spain’s parliament voted to extend the country’s state of emergency.

During a meeting with European health ministers, WHO’s European regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said “hospitalisations have risen to levels unseen since the spring” and deaths have sharply risen by more than 30 per cent.

He noted that Europe has now reported more than 10 million coronavirus cases and “is at the epicentre of this pandemic once again.”

“At the risk of sounding alarmist, I must express our very real concern,” Kluge said.

Speaking to Germany’s parliament ahead of a virtual summit of EU leaders on Thursday evening aimed at better coordinating Europe’s response to the disease, Merkel said her country faces “a dramatic situation at the beginning of the cold season.”