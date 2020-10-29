Four new cases of COVID-19, zero deaths

Victoria has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 today and no lives lost.

The 14 day average in metro areas has increased slightly from 2.4 yesterday, to 2.6 today.

The number of mystery cases has declined, with just two cases without a known link.

As of yesterday, there were 76 active cases of COVID-19 remaining across the state.

The new cases comes two days after Victoria’s lockdown ended on midnight on Tuesday.

The easing of restrictions triggered celebrations across Melbourne with long queues and big crowds seen across the city as thousands celebrated their newfound freedom.

There are also concerns of a new cluster in Melbourne’s north after a child who attended an early learning centre tested positive.

The young girl last attended Good Start Early Learning Centre on Plenty Road in Bundoora on October 22.

The child was already in self-isolation after her mother was diagnosed with the virus on October 25.

About a dozen close contacts have been identified, including eight children and four staff.