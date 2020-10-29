Floyd Mayweather’s Pacquiao warning for McGregor ahead of proposed boxing bout

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has warned Conor McGregor about a proposed fight with fellow great Manny Pacquiao, while declaring he pulled off a “heist” in his bout with McGregor in 2017.

McGregor has been teasing a return to the boxing ring against the legendary Filipino fighter, with both men sharing the same agent and the Irishman reportedly having the blessing of his UFC bosses.

It’s no mystery why the MMA star wants to step back in the squared circle considering how much money was generated from his fight with Mayweather.

Mayweather-McGregor pulled 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, a live gate over AUD$78 million and more than AUD$850 million in total revenue.

Mayweather Jr. had an announced purse of more than $142 million but ended up making nearly three times as much. McGregor, meanwhile, was officially paid over $42 million but ultimately reeled in almost $142 million.

Mayweather outsmarted McGregor in their boxing bout. (Getty)

However, if the controversial McGregor expects to make the same against Pacquaio, Mayweather gave the Irish fighters reality check.

“(McGregor) is not going to get the money he got with me if he goes with Pacquiao,” Mayweather told US Today. “It’s not going to be as big. You know, it gets no bigger than Floyd Mayweather.”

The boxing great also bragged about how much money he made against McGregor to stop the Irishman in the tenth round three years ago.

“I just came back [out of retirement for McGregor] for a quick bank robbery, a quick heist,” Mayweather Jr. continued.

Manny Pacquiao shares the same agent with McGregor. (AAP)

When addressing retirement and whether he will make another comeback, Mayweather said he was happy at this stage of his life while also confirming he’d be interested in appealing exhibition fights.

‘Money’ was recently linked with an exhibition vs. YouTube star Logan Paul, but those talks have since cooled.

“I’ve been walked away,” said Mayweather. “No more fighting for me. That’s for the young guys.

“Why wouldn’t I be happy?’ I got all my five senses. God woke me up to see another day.

“My youngest daughter’s doing great in school. My son is doing his music. My other son is doing apparel. All my investments are doing great. You know, I’ve got fighters fighting on Halloween night. My career went great, and Mayweather Promotions is the best in the business.”