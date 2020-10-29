Field Trial Preparatory Testwork at Steinert Perth Recovers Significant Gold From Previously Untested Fines Fraction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on advanced planning ahead of CY2021 field trials using its Steinert KSS mechanical sorter at the Karratha Project (Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward). A highlight of recent preparatory laboratory test work includes successful recovery of significant gold from the previously untested fines fraction (0-8mm) as well as recovery of fine gold encapsulated in rocks from coarser size fractions (please see figure 1, figure 2, figure 3, and figure 4 below). Both of these findings indicate good potential for enhanced gold recovery utilizing mechanical sorting and ability to treat finer crushed material. This implies that mechanical sorting can potentially treat all crushed material generated at Karratha.

Samples were excavated from sites across Purdy’s Reward and Comet Well and transported to Steinert in Perth, WA. 1:500 scale high resolution mapping was undertaken by Novo geologists prior to excavation of 2 x approximately 5t samples to carefully pinpoint the mineralized target horizon contacts, with the samples being crushed and screened into three size fractions: 0-8mm, 8-25mm and 25-75mm. Mineralization at the Karratha Project is characterized by ‘melon seed’ nuggets, ranging from around 5-10mm, encased amid a chloritic halo of fine gold. Very little evidence exists for fine gold outside of this halo.

CurrentTestworkis designed to:

Refine sorter settings ahead of field testwork on site at the Karratha Project commencing March / April 2021.

Test the ability of the sorter to detect and eject gold bearing material from the fines fraction (-8mm) and, in particular, to test whether halo gold can be sorted separate from the base nugget. This has proved successful.

Provide qualitative assessment of fine gold ejected from each sample.

Confirm likely quantities of concentrates to expect during field trials to help define plans for extracting gold from sorting concentrates.

CY 2021 FieldTestworkis being designed to:

Confirm recovery of gold from the various size fractions discussed above via mechanical sorting.

Determine the productive capacity of sorting at each size fraction and analyze the relationship between productivity and gold recovery.

Provide information to support future mineralization reports / resource work ahead of progressing towards a full scale mining operation.

Further keyplanningsteps ahead of field testingin 2021are as follows:

Statutory Approvals:

Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation must provide consent for Novo’s plans. Importantly, this consent has recently been granted.

The environmental approvals process has commenced with both the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (“DMIRS”) and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (“DWER”). Novo anticipates obtaining said approvals during Q1 2021.

Planning:

Identifying preferred bulk sample test sites: high resolution mapping has identified 22 preferred sample sites, with each site typically involving 3 panels of 10m x 10m x 1.5m of the targeted horizon (around 1,000t per sample location).

Further drill testing of each excavation site is planned to accurately confirm target horizons and assess drilling and blasting requirements at each location.

Sorter arrival and pre-commissioning works

° The Steinert KSS sorter has been built and is expected to arrive in Perth WA as originally scheduled in late November 2020. The sorter and associated infrastructure will then be pre-assembled at OPS Crushing in Perth ahead of transportation to Karratha.

° Crushing and screening contractor: preliminary quotes received.

° Feed conveyor, discharge conveyors, accepts kibble, rejects stacker conveyor have been sized and identified.

° Cyclone proofed integrated site offices and dome cover shelter have been designed and are under construction.

° Ancillary support: compressors and power generation have been sized and identified.

Timing: testing is expected to commence around March / April 2021

° Timing dependent on outstanding DMIRS and DWER approvals.

° Avoidance of the wet December-March season reduces the likelihood of unplanned downtime from site evacuation due to cyclonic activity, also avoiding site security and sampling integrity issues during evacuation.

° Road closures due to wet weather can prevent gold bearing concentrates from being transported to Nullagine.

° Personnel required for the Karratha project will be fully engaged in preparatory works associated with advancement towards production at Nullagine in Q1, 2021.

Concentrate assessment/ sorter testing:

Previous testwork indicated that less than 3% of material reports to concentrate – this was confirmed in the current test work, and importantly, this mass pull holds true for the fines fraction. Note that previous test work at Tomra in late 2018 (pleaseseethe Company’snews releases datedNovember 19, 2018,December 20, 2018, andJanuary 31, 2019) did not include the finest size fraction.

Gaining an expectation of the percentage of material pulled into concentrate is important for future planning of concentrate processing.

With the acquisition of the Golden Eagle Plant at Nullagine, Novo now has options to process concentrate to accurately determine gold content and recover gold from Karratha trial concentrates utilizing various components of the Golden Eagle mill circuit.

Novo CEO and Director, Mr Rob Humphryson commented, “These test results have confirmed our understanding of how sorting can be applied to the Karratha Project. A great deal of planning has gone into ensuring the success of the field trials in 2021, with input from a wide cross section of the Novo team who are at the forefront of the art of applying sorting technology to the Company’s unique gold deposits. Importantly, our recently appointed Project Metallurgist, Mr. Jason Aleknavicius gained operational sorting exposure during this trial to build expertise ahead of field testwork.”

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is President, Chairman, and a director of Novo Resources Corp.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

