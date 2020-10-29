Fantasy Injury Updates: Miles Sanders, Chris Carson, Tevin Coleman affecting Week 8 RB rankings

Injuries at the running back position are forcing fantasy football owners to make some tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions during Week 8. Miles Sanders is dealing with a knee injury that may hold him out for one more week; Chris Carson has a foot problem that could sideline him, though Pete Carroll’s injury optimism seems to indicate that he’ll be truly questionable; and Tevin Coleman could be returning from IR to help provide depth in a depleted 49ers backfield. These injuries will obviously have a big impact on our Week 8 RB rankings and key lineup decisions for fantasy owners fighting for playoff berths.

For updates on Aaron Jones, Mark Ingram, and Joe Mixon, click here; for the latest on banged-up pass-catchers Michael Thomas, Allen Robinson, Dallas Goedert, and more, go here. For more fantasy injury updates and news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 8 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Miles Sanders playing Week 8?

Sanders (knee) missed the Eagles’ Thursday Night Football game against the Giants last week and was given a one-to-two-week timetable for his return from the injury. On Wednesday, Sanders was listed as a non-participant in Eagles practice, which isn’t a good sign for his availability in Week 8.

The Eagles are on bye in Week 9, so it might make sense for Philly to hold Sanders out in the hopes that he can return fully healthy in Week 10. If that is the case, Boston Scott will once again be the primary back for the Eagles after he logged 92 scrimmage yards and a TD against the Giants. Scott will be a high-end RB2 with great upside against a weak Dallas defense.

WEEK 8 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Is Chris Carson playing Week 8?

Carson (foot) suffered a sprain during the Seahawks’ Week 7 loss to the Cardinals. He was deemed week-to-week, and though Pete Carroll called Carson a game-time decision, per Michael-Shawn Dugar, it seems likely that he will miss time. Carroll tends to have an optimistic view of injuries, so it’s safe to say that he’s looking at Carson’s situation with rose-colored glasses.

If Carson can’t play against the 49ers, the Seattle backfield rotation will be a bit uncertain. Carlos Hyde is favored to take over the lead back role, but he is dealing with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Travis Homer missed practice on Wednesday with a knee contusion. So, it seems likely that rookie DeeJay Dallas will play a role in the backfield, whether that’s as a backup to Hyde or as the team’s true leader in touches.

If Hyde plays, he will be an RB2, and Dallas will garner some PPR flex consideration. If Hyde is out, Dallas can be given a shot as a volume-based RB2. If Carson somehow is able to suit up, then this will all be moot and he’ll be the RB2, but the best bet is that Carson will miss at least this contest as he tries to get fully healthy.

WEEK 8 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Tevin Coleman playing Week 8?

Coleman has been out since suffering a knee injury in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Jets. However, he may soon make a return. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Coleman was designated for return from IR this week, opening a 21-day practice window for him to return to action.

Given that the 49ers are shorthanded at RB in the wake of injuries to Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle), they could really use Coleman against the Seahawks in Week 8 to pair with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty. Unless he’s activated from IR, though, the 49ers won’t have to list him with any sort of practice designation, so that may make it hard to figure out if he’s anything more than a game-time decision.

Coleman will need to be watched closely, but if he is activated, that will be a good sign that he will be ready to go on Sunday. If not, it still seems that he is very close to returning to the field for the 49ers.