Fans Convinced Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Reconcile Due to These Posts

People get even more hopeful that the exes are giving their failed relationship another chance after seeing the ‘Flip It Like Disick’ star’s post on Instagram.

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick decided to break up years ago, not a few began hoping that the exes would eventually reconcile. Now, these people are getting their hopes even higher after the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” co-stars took to Instagram to share posts that make their fans convinced they get back together.

In Kourtney’s part, the mother of three uploaded on the photo-sharing site a couple of selfies of them together enjoying a bike ride at the beach. “Selfie selfie selfie,” she captioned the snaps that found them perching atop their bicycles.

Meanwhile, Scott got a little cheeky as he posted a photo of him hugging a mystery woman at the beach along with the caption that read, “Working on my next moves.” Even though the lady’s face in the photo was not seen, many were convinced that it could be Kourtney due to the timing of their post. Moreover, Kourt replied to his post with a laughing-crying emoticon.

Due to this, people started speculating that Scott and Kourt might give their failed relationship another chance. “Skourt is back,” a convinced fan wrote in the comment section. “Not sure if it’s Kourtney or P lol but fingers crossed the Lord is with the Lady we pray for him to be with,” another said. Meanwhile, someone else was feeling very hopeful, “Is this… a ‘we’re back together’ post??? Please???”

Neither Kourt nor Scott has commented on this.

Kourt and Scott began dating on-and-off for nine years after meeting at a mutual friend Joe Francis’ home party in Mexico. Their romance was heavily featured on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” until their split in 2015. Despite their breakup, the two remain on good terms as they co-parent their three children: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston.