Falcons vs. Panthers live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Week 8’s “Thursday Night Football” game definitely isn’t the most attractive matchup we’ve seen this season, but there are still plenty of interesting storylines to follow ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 3 trade deadline.

The Falcons (1-6) have been a bit of a dumpster fire this season, losing two games this season in which they held a 99 percent chance to win, according to ESPN probability metrics. Those losses came back-to-back in Week 2 to the Cowboys and Week 3 to the Bears. They became the first team in NFL history to blow 15-point leads in the fourth quarter multiple times in a season.

If they had managed to not choke in those games, they’d be even with the Panthers (3-4), who have been surprisingly OK since losing McCaffrey to a high ankle sprain in their Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Carolina rattled off three straight wins after losing its star running back before losing its last two games to the Bears and the Saints.

McCaffrey won’t be back for Thursday night’s game, but that might not matter too much. The Panthers already beat the Falcons 23-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5 thanks to a solid performance by Teddy Bridgewater (27-of-36 passing, 313 yards and two TDs).

With the Falcons being well out of the picture, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them be sellers at the deadline. For the Panthers, however, it will likely depend on Thursday’s result. A win would put them right at .500 with McCaffrey coming back into the lineup for a potential playoff push. A loss might make them more inclined to ship some players in return for future assets.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Falcons vs. Panthers on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 8 game.

MORE: Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Falcons vs. Panthers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Falcons — — — — — Panthers — — — — —

Falcons vs. Panthers live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(Updates will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.)

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast in Week 8.

NFL Week 8 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Game Time (ET) TV channel Falcons at Panthers 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 1

Game Time (ET) TV channel Vikings at Packers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Titans at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Lions 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Bills 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Saints at Bears 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV 49ers at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cowboys at Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 2