Employee at 2 Chainz-Owned Club Shot and Killed After Dispute Over Admission Fees

WENN/Avalon

The 27-year-old man, who worked at Members Only Lounge, a joint venture between the ‘Birthday Song’ rapper and a local entrepreneur, was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest.

–

A fatal shooting occurred at an Atlanta club owned by 2 Chainz. An employee at the Members Only Lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard was shot and killed on early Thursday, October 29 allegedly following a dispute over the admission price to the nightclub.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 A.M. local time. When they arrived, they discovered the man, who has been identified as 27-year-old Caleb Culbreath, had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken Grady Memorial hospital, but he did not survive.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that a dispute arose over admission fees to the nightclub and the victim was shot,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. “Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.” It’s unclear if an alleged shooter has been identified and arrested at the moment.

While the shooting marks the first to have occurred at the club, the death was the 117th homicide in Atlanta this year, a rise from 99 homicides in the city last year, according to police data. Less than two weeks ago, Andre Pierce, 35, was shot multiple times and killed as he left the Compound Nightclub in west Midtown.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said of the concerning number of deadly crimes in the city, “We are seeing numbers we have not seen in Atlanta as it relates to our murder rate. We recognize that this is a problem. … Right now, our eye is on crime in Atlanta.”

Atlanta police interim Chief Rodney Bryant added that curbing gun violence is a priority for the department. 2 Chainz himself has not spoken up on the incident happening at his club.

The Members Only Lounge, which is billed as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals,” opened in March 2019 as a joint venture between 2 Chainz and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. Mychel came from Nashville before working extensively in Downtown Atlanta.