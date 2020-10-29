Eddie Fouche on horror injury: ‘I had never felt pain like that before’

Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche is back home in Nelspruit recovering from his horrific injury against the Stormers.

The 23-year-old has a dislocated hip and a Grade 2 MCL tear.

Fouche will be sidelined for at least six weeks, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Pumas flyhalf Eddie

Fouche says the horror injury he picked up in last weekend’s clash

against the Stormers was a pain he had never experienced before.

The 23-year-old had been instrumental in carving

out a 20-7 lead for his side in a Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Mbombela

Stadium but, shortly before the half-hour mark, he buckled awkwardly under a

cleanout from Stormers lock Salaam Moerat.

As play continued, Fouche was left writhing in pain

on the Nelspruit turf and knew immediately that something was seriously

wrong.

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen was quick to

bring proceedings to a halt as Fouche was wheeled off in agony before the Pumas

slipped to a 42-37 win.

Fouche suffered a dislocated hip as well as a Grade

2 MCL tear to his left knee.

“They looked for any fractures and,

thankfully, there were no fractures in the hip,” Fouche told

on Thursday.

“Prognosis-wise it’s six weeks out and then a

return to jogging.

“-wise, both injuries are the same

off, so that makes it a bit easier.”

Replays revealed just how horrific Fouche’s injury

was with Stormers coach John Dobson acknowledging as much afterwards.

Looking back on the incident now, Fouche reveals

just what was going through his mind at the .

“I didn’t really realise what had happened and

then I tried wriggling my way up to my feet and as soon as I wanted to move, I

felt that there was no way I could even roll over onto my back,” he

said.

“I kind of knew that my season was over. The

pain that I felt was something I had never felt before.

“You have a lot of emotions and pain coming

through at the same in that situation and there are so many things that go

through your head.

“I was in so much pain, but I also felt let

down that I wasn’t able to get on my feet and push for even another minute or

two.”

Having thought initially that he may have broken

his hip and almost unaware of the knee injury, six weeks out is a largely

positive result for Fouche, who had been in superb form so far in the

competition.

With the Super Rugby Unlocked/Currie Cup tournament

set to continue until mid-January, it almost certainly means that Fouche’s

season is over.

“It gives me an opportunity now to rest well

for the next six weeks,” Fouche said.

“There is a hell of a lot that you can learn

while being sidelined. In rugby there are always trends that come through as

the game progresses.

“My energy is not depleted yet and I will be

focusing on those trends.

“I take this as a big opportunity to relax, get

my game fitness up again and, from a technical aspect, stay up to speed with

the trends of the game. That’s something that has always been important to me.”

The Pumas are next in action when they host the

Sharks in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 16:30.