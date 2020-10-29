Dodgers advised to quarantine after Turner diagnosis

TMZ Sports reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been advised to quarantine for 14 days by the Los Angeles County Health Department after Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series due to returning a positive COVID-19 test.

Per TMZ, the department said anyone “who has been a close contact of a person who has tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period must quarantine for 14 days.” The majority of the Dodgers team, including coaches, fall under this umbrella after Turner violated MLB health and safety protocols and returned to the field to celebrate the World Series victory following the confirmation of his positive test on Tuesday.

Turner removed a mask for pictures, was in close proximity to teammates and manager Dave Roberts, and also held the Commissioner’s Trophy during the postgame festivities.

TMZ added the Dodgers flew back to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

MLB is investigating Turner’s actions and blasted the third baseman in an official statement less than 24 hours after the Dodgers clinched the title.