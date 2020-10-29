Dimitrov upsets Tsitsipas in Vienna By

Matilda Coleman
ATP 500 – Erste Bank Open

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovered from a one-set deficit to knock off third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria.

Dimitrov outplayed Tsitsipas over the final two sets to earn a spot against Brit Daniel Evans, who registered a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Austria wild card Jurij Rodionov. Second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, the defending champion, also moved on with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Thiem next faces fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who was leading 2-1 in the opening set when Italian wild card Jannik Sinner retired with a right foot injury. In other matches, fourth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; and Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2).

Astana Open

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan staged a strong rally on Thursday to post a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-1 victory over top-seeded Benoit Paire of France in a second-round match at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Paire was two games away from a straight-set victory before Kukushkin recovered from a 4-1 deficit to win the second set. Kukushkin then dominated the final set to seal a quarterfinal berth.

Kukushkin next faces Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori, who recorded a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over eight-seeded Australian Jordan Thompson. In other matches, third-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino sailed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Japanese qualifier Yuichi Sugita, and American Mackenzie McDonald prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Italian wild card Andreas Seppi.

–Field Level Media

