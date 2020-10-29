Devin McCourty said Patriots would be ‘crazy’ to think they’re team to beat

Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills marks the first the Patriots have been underdogs in an AFC East showdown since 2015.

In that game, also against the Bills, the Patriots were 1-point underdogs and pulled out a 40-32 victory. This , as their longest-active streak of 30 consecutive games as the betting favorite in division games is snapped, they come in as 3.5-point underdogs.

The 5-2 Bills are currently on track to curb the 2-4 Patriots’ streak of 11 consecutive AFC East titles, and at this point in , New England free safety Devin McCourty believes Buffalo is the team to beat.

“I will say right now we’d be crazy to think coming into the game that we’re the team to beat,” McCourty told reporters. “They’re No. 1. This is going to be a huge challenge for us on the road.”

The 11-year veteran McCourty, who has won the division every year of his career, said the Patriots will have to bring their “A-game” against a strong team. He added that what the Patriots have done in the past – including all their Super Bowl victories – doesn’t matter this season.

“I think for us,” he said, “our backs are against the wall.”

