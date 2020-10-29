Deals: New All-Time-Lows Hit Powerbeats Pro ($160) and Beats Solo Pro ($170) in Early Black Friday Sales

A collection of discounts have hit the Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro accessories this week. These new sales are providing early Black Friday pricing on the Powerbeats Pro at $90 off.

This means you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $159.99, down from $249.99 in select colors. On Amazon, this price is available in Lava Red, Moss, and Spring Yellow.

$90 OFF Powerbeats Pro for $159.99

Similarly, the Solo Pro headphones are seeing a new all-time-low price of $169.99 in Red, Light Blue, and Dark Blue on Amazon. For both headphones, other color options are also being discounted, but they’re not quite as steep as these prices.

$130 OFF Solo Pro for $169.99

Below we’ve highlighted each of these deals in a list, focusing on Amazon’s sales. If you prefer other retailers, you can find these discounts across a number of retailers, including Apple and Best Buy.

