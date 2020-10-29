David Brabham’s brave call after teammate’s death

Formula One makes its long-awaited return to the Imola circuit this weekend, the first time in 14 years the track has been part of the F1 calendar.

It’s sobering to note that the likes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc hadn’t yet been born when Imola hosted the darkest weekend of the modern era, the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

That weekend saw the deaths of triple world champion Ayrton Senna and Simtek driver Roland Ratzenberger in separate accidents, as well as the horrific crash from which Rubens Barrichello was lucky to escape with relatively minor injuries.

More than 26 years after that ill-fated race, Australian driver David Brabham has spoken of how a conversation with his parents convinced him to carry on, despite his teammate’s fatal accident.

David Brabham driving for Simtek at the 1994 German Grand Prix. (Getty)

Brabham was in his second season of F1, having driven for the team founded by his father, Sir Jack, in 1990.

Driving for the new Simtek team, he was joined by an F1 rookie in Ratzenberger, who at the age of 33 had finally landed a drive in the sport’s top category.

The team had struggled through the first two races. Ratzenberger failed to qualify for the opening race in Brazil, and finished 11th (and last) in Japan, while Brabham had been 12th (and last) in Brazil before retiring in Japan.

One of a handful of teams that slogged around at the back of the field, far from the glory enjoyed by teams like Williams, Ferrari and Benetton, Simtek found themselves thrust into the spotlight in the most horrific way during Saturday qualifying at Imola.

Sir Jack Brabham with David in 1994. (Fairfax Media)

A circuit that used to reward sheer horsepower, at the time Imola featured a long run from the final corner down to the Tosa hairpin, a distance of around 1.6 kilometres where the brake pedal was superfluous. That stretch included the Tamburello and Villeneuve corners, scene of Senna and Ratzenberger’s accidents that weekend.

During qualifying Ratzenberger had a minor off-track moment, after which he braked and zig-zagged briefly, presumably to check that everything was still OK with the car, before setting off on another lap.

He never made it back around.

Roland Ratzenberger. (Getty)

On the run down to the Villeneuve corner, his front wing came loose, most likely as a result of leaving the track the previous lap. Reduced to little more than a passenger, Ratzenberger hit the concrete wall at enormous speed.

Qualifying was immediately stopped, but it was quickly apparent nothing could be done to save Ratzenberger, who remained motionless in the car, his head slumped to one side. He was the first driver to die in a Formula One car in eight years.

It left Brabham with a terrible decision. Would he race the next day, or should he withdraw?

The shattered remains of Roland Ratzenberger’s Simtek following his fatal crash in 1994. (Getty)

Ultimately, he raced, retiring after 27 laps with steering failure, that he said left him spooked, because had the steering failure occurred in a high-speed corner, the outcome doesn’t bear thinking about.

Dealing with death was, sadly, a routine part of the Brabham family’s life. Sir Jack, world champion in 1959, 1960 and 1966, raced in an era where death was all too common.

So, when faced with the death of his own teammate in 1994, David turned to Sir Jack, and his mother, Betty.

“Yeah, I did, obviously they were used to that kind of situation, unfortunately,” Brabham told Wide World of Sports.

“That was the first time, and luckily the only time, when I lost a teammate, and obviously it’s not a great experience.

David Brabham in action at the 1990 Australian Grand Prix. (Fairfax Media)

“You just don’t know how to deal with it when it happens.

“We view an accident like that quite differently to how they did in the 1960s, when it was happening so often.”

According to David, it was the advice from Betty that convinced him to keep racing.

“The one thing I remember was actually something my mum said,” he recalled.

“She said, ‘Son, it’s racing, you’ve just got to crack on.’

“That was the attitude, and that’s what I did. I raced the next day, which was unusual, but I felt I had to carry the team and keep pushing. I felt it was an obligation and a duty that I had to do.”

David spoke to Wide World of Sports following the recent release of the movie Brabham, which chronicled his father’s incredible career.

Sir Jack retired from the sport in 1970, competitive to the end, although the ever-present possibility of death certainly played a role.

“In 1970 Dad lost two of his best mates in the sport, Bruce McLaren and Jochen Rindt,” David explained.

“He was 44, and he was up for winning another world title in 1970, except for a mistake at Monaco and running out of fuel a couple of times, but he was still very much a contender.

“But he went to two funerals that year that really shook him, and it shook the family from what I understand. I was only four or five at the time, so I can only remember what my parents spoke about in later years, but Dad felt as a driver he could keep going.

Jack Brabham at the wheel in 1965. (Fairfax Media)

“But there was pressure from his parents, and my mum, as well as the fact he lost two of his mates. All of that came together.”

Just four years after Sir Jack retired, David’s eldest brother, Geoff, started racing, much to his parent’s displeasure.

“Dad was not keen on any of us going racing, he knows how challenging and difficult and dangerous the sport is,” Brabham said.

“It was also one of the most dangerous periods. Unfortunately a whole lot of lives were lost unnecessarily, but it was what it was.

“If someone died, they kept racing. It wasn’t long after the war that they had the horrific accident at Le Mans, where the car went through the crowd, the race still continued even though 83 spectators had been killed.

“There was a different attitude to life and death back then.”