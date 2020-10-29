CUPE Welcomes Ontario Government’s Move Towards a Legislated Care Standard – Urges Swift Action on Bill 13

Article content continued

The movement for long-term care reform has grown during the pandemic, with CUPE formalizing a partnership with SEIU and Unifor to address privatization and care standards.

Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario, said that advocates must continue to pressure the government to ensure timely passage of the legislation.

“While today’s an important milestone, we can’t let down our guard. We have to push to ensure this bill comes to third and final reading, is made law, and is implemented immediately. Our parents, grandparents, the front-line heroes in long-term care, and our collective future deserve nothing less.”

Michael Hurley, president of the Ontario Hospital Council of Unions/CUPE, said a minimum care standard is an important step in addressing staffing challenges but needs to be complemented with a broader strategy.

“A legislated care standard has to be paired with a comprehensive staffing strategy based on stable employment plus decent wages and benefits to improve working conditions that translate to high quality care,” he said. “There is a long way to go before we can be proud of our long-term care system, but this is an encouraging start.”

