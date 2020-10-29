Home Entertainment Comedian Amber Ruffin Roasts Rappers Supporting Donald Trump

Comedian Amber Ruffin Roasts Rappers Supporting Donald Trump

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Comedian Amber Ruffin has had enough of all the rappers speaking out in support of Donald Trump.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said the following:

“What is wrong with you? Why in the butt would you be like, ‘I want a seat at the table to share my ideas,’ when you haven’t been doing the work? You can’t just be like, ‘It’s my turn to play politics now,” she said. “We take turns.’ No! You do not get a turn. This is not an all skate. You cannot just be like,’ I’ll help create policies for my community.’ People are already doing that and have been doing it for years.”

