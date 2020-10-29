Comedian Amber Ruffin Roasts Rappers Supporting Donald Trump

Comedian Amber Ruffin has had enough of all the rappers speaking out in support of Donald Trump.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said the following:

“What is wrong with you? Why in the butt would you be like, ‘I want a seat at the table to share my ideas,’ when you haven’t been doing the work? You can’t just be like, ‘It’s my turn to play politics now,” she said. “We take turns.’ No! You do not get a turn. This is not an all skate. You cannot just be like,’ I’ll help create policies for my community.’ People are already doing that and have been doing it for years.”

Ruffin added: “Look, if you want to be like, ‘This man gives me tax cuts and I worked hard for this money, and it’s more important to me than your education, quality of life, health insurance, blah, blah, blah …’ Fine. I have no problem with evil people being evil, but don’t try to f*cking dupe me with your greedy ass.”