College football Week 9: Picks and preview

One week into the Big Ten’s return to play, and already a game has been canceled following a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program. Meanwhile, Florida appears set to return to the field after its own issues with the novel coronavirus.

These are just two storylines in Week 9. Here are previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other intriguing matchups throughout the country.