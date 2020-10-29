College football Week 9: Picks and preview

One week into the Big Ten’s return to play, and already a game has been canceled following a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program. Meanwhile, Florida appears set to return to the field after its own issues with the novel coronavirus.
These are just two storylines in Week 9. Here are previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other intriguing matchups throughout the country.
1 of 24
Memphis (3-1) at No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
Tim Flores/USA TODAY Sports
The Bearcats might be a serious contender for a Group of 5 spot as long as things keep going as well as they have. That said, this is another big American Athletic Conference challenge following an impressive 42-13 win over then-No. 16 SMU last week. In 2019, two of the Bearcats’ three losses came against Memphis, including in the league title game. Overall, Cincinnati has dropped five in a row against these Tigers.
Prediction: Cincinnati (-6 1/2)
2 of 24
Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0), Saturday, Noon, ABC
Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Sports
The news this week around the Tigers is the scuttlebutt that star Trevor Lawrence (1,833 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions, 70.7 completion percentage) might not turn pro after this season. Now, it’s understandable that he would not want to play for the New York Jets. Regardless of when Lawrence decides to head for the NFL, the focus this weekend for Clemson is securing a 10th straight win over Boston College.
Prediction: Clemson (-31)
3 of 24
No. 20 Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Georgia State (2-2), Saturday, Noon, ESPNU
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports
Coastal won last weekend without injured star quarterback Grayson McCall (930 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception), and it might have to do it again on Saturday in this pivotal Sun Belt matchup. Coastal Carolina has lost two of its three meetings with Georgia State, but that victory over that span came on the road. Since 2010, Georgia State is 0-6 against ranked teams.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-2 1/2)
4 of 24
No. 23 Iowa State (3-2) at Kansas (0-5), Saturday, Noon, FS1
Brian Powers/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State might have lost to Oklahoma State last weekend, but the college football world was officially introduced to Breece Hall. The sophomore ran for 185 yards and enters play this week with total touchdowns and is leading the FBS at 143.2 rushing yards per game. Hall, whose 716 rushing yards is second in the FBS, rushed for 97 yards and a score in last season’s win over Kansas, which is giving up 207.6 rushing yards per game this year.
Prediction: Kansas (+28)
5 of 24
No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3), Saturday, Noon, SEC Network
Gary Cosby/The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Sports
Georgia has had a couple of weeks to regroup and move on from another loss to Alabama — in which it led, again. The good news for the Bulldogs is that they’ve dominated this series with Kentucky, winning 10 in a row. Even though the Georgia defense was roughed up by the Crimson Tide, the Wildcats are not of the same caliber and were held to just 145 total yards in last weekend’s 20-10 loss to Missouri.
Prediction: Georgia (-15)
6 of 24
Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0), Saturday, Noon, Fox
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Two games into the Big Ten season and it’s already rivalry weekend in Ann Arbor. Michigan will be looking for a third consecutive win against its in-state rival and to build on an impressive 49-24 win over Minnesota to open the season. Quarterback Joe Milton looked solid against the Gophers, throwing and rushing for a score in that contest. Michigan State, meanwhile, looked out of sorts during its 38-27 home loss to Rutgers.
Prediction: Michigan State (+24 1/2)
7 of 24
No. 16 Kansas State (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2), Saturday, Noon, ESPN2
Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback Skylar Thompson might be done for the season, but the Wildcats are certainly not. The surprise leader in the Big 12 at 4-0, Kansas State has scored 145 points during its four-game winning streak and has yielded just 28 in the last two contests. West Virginia, though, is 3-0 at home, and has won four in a row overall against Kansas State.
Prediction: West Virginia (-4)
8 of 24
No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
While the Irish offense continues to deal with some inconsistencies, their defense is a major reason Notre Dame is ranked fourth in the country. Notre Dame has allowed 49 points this season, 10 in the last two games and seven or fewer in three contests. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has been held to 21 or fewer points in four games this year and also has allowed at least 37 in four.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-19 1/2)
9 of 24
No. 17 Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
Michael Penix’s overtime heroics helped Indiana stun then-No. 8 Penn State, 36-35. That left the Hoosiers with their highest AP ranking since 1993. Now, it’s up to Indiana to avoid a letdown on the road this weekend. The Hoosiers’ defense struggled at times in their opener and must be ready for a Rutgers squad that is coming off an impressive 38-27 win at Michigan State.
Prediction: Rutgers (+10)
10 of 24
Texas (3-2) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0), Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox
Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard has picked up the pace with 284 rushing yards in his last two games. That likely does not bode well for the Longhorns, who are giving up an average of 130.4 yards on the ground. Hubbard rushed for 121 yards and scored twice in last season’s loss at Texas. That victory for the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, but they’ve lost two straight in Stillwater.
Predictions: Oklahoma State (-3 1/2)
11 of 24
No. 25 Boise State (1-0) at Air Force (1-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Brian Losness/USA TODAY Sports
It was only a matter of time before the Broncos entered the Top 25. They opened the 2020 season in grand fashion with a strong 42-13 win over a Utah State squad that no longer can rely on Jordan Love. Hank Bachmeier threw three touchdown passes, and George Holani ran for 100 yards. Even though winning on the road in the Mountain West Conference is never easy, Boise State has outscored Air Force 122-76 during a three-game winning streak in the series.
Prediction: Boise State (-14)
12 of 24
Mississippi State (1-3) at No. 2 Alabama (5-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
Caitie McMekin/Pool via News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA TODAY
An ankle injury has ended the season — and perhaps college career — of talented Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle. But as we know, the Tide tend to reload rather than rebuild. For one week, at least, Alabama should not be hindered by Waddle’s absence. Mississippi State appears in disarray, and coach Mike Leach does not seem to mind as the Bulldogs look to avoid a fourth straight defeat since winning at LSU.
Prediction: Alabama (-30)
13 of 24
Missouri (2-2) at No.10 Florida (2-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network (Alternate)
Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports
The Gators appear to have made it through a COVID-19 outbreak, but coach Dan Mullen has again put his foot in his mouth. This time it’s regarding the NCAA’s decision to give players time to vote on Election Day. On the field, Florida has not played since Oct. 10, so there could be rust. And Missouri will be looking for a third consecutive win. The Tigers’ last road win over a ranked team came at Florida in November 2018.
Prediction: Florida (-13)
14 of 24
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports
This is the marquee matchup of the week in the Big Ten, and perhaps the nation. That said, it’s also a matchup of two teams in distinctly different positions after the first week of the season. Led by star quarterback Justin Fields (two passing TDs, one rushing TD last week), Ohio State rolled over Nebraska and appears capable of a national-title run. Penn State, meanwhile, fell at Indiana in overtime, and its hopes of a Big Ten crown could end with a loss this weekend. The Buckeyes have won three straight and seven of eight in this series.
Prediction: Ohio State (-11 1/2)
15 of 24
Navy (3-3) at No. 22 SMU (5-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tim Flores/USA TODAY Sports
SMU was knocked down pretty hard, losing 42-13 at home to a top-10 Cincinnati team last week. It could prove to be a valuable wake-up call for the Mustangs, who now have allowed 76 points in their last two games. Navy is coming off a loss to Houston, but the Middies are 2-1 on the road this season. The Midshipmen have also won 12 of the last 14 with the Mustangs.
Prediction: SMU (-13)
16 of 24
Arkansas (2-2) at No. 8 Texas A,amp;M (3-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports
This might be the game to keep an eye on in the SEC this weekend. Sure, the Aggies are looking for a third consecutive victory and are trying to stay in the top 10. Plus, they’re playing at home. Arkansas, however, might be the biggest surprise in the league. The Hogs have beaten both SEC Mississippi schools and got robbed of a win at Auburn. Arkansas has lost eight in a row to Texas A,amp;M, but is this the year for an upset?
Prediction: Arkansas (+ 12 1/2)
17 of 24
No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2) at Texas Tech (2-3), Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox
Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports
The Sooners are back in the Top 25 and looking for third consecutive victory. Last weekend’s 33-14 win over TCU was a nice boost for Oklahoma’s inconsistent defense. Texas Tech, however, presents a greater challenge for that Sooners unit. The Red Raiders are averaging 41.7 points in their three home games. They’re also allowing 30.3 in those contests.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-14)
18 of 24
No. 15 North Carolina (4-1) at Virginia (1-4), Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports
There’s a lot of rightful focus given to Sam Howell (1,403 passing yards, 10 TDs, four interceptions) and the Carolina offense. However, it’s likely the Tar Heels’ defense will be showcased in this contest. That group looked relatively solid during a 48-21 win over then-No. 23 North Carolina State last week. Now, UNC visits a Virginia squad that has averaged 20.3 points during a four-game losing streak.
Prediction: North Carolina (-6 1/2)
19 of 24
Western Kentucky (2-4) at No. 11 BYU (6-0), Saturday, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Rick Bowmer/Pool/USA TODAY NETWORK
The talk of BYU crashing the College Football Playoff Party is picking up some modest steam, but there are still a couple major challenges ahead for the Cougars. This week, however, should not be one of them. Coming off a 52-14 rout of Texas State, BYU faces a WKU squad that’s averaging just 17.7 points and has lost 12 of its last 13 games against a ranked opponent.
Prediction: BYU (-28 1/2)
20 of 24
Minnesota (0-1) at Maryland (0-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
It’s an opportunity to bounce back in prime time for both the Gophers and Terps. Minnesota needs to improve a defense that allowed 481 yards in a 49-24 loss to Michigan last week. Maryland, meanwhile, looks to do the same after it was routed 43-3 at Northwestern, which held the visitors to just 207 total yards of offense. These teams have split their four meetings since the 2016 season.
Prediction: Minnesota (-20)
21 of 24
UCF (3-2) at Houston (2-1), Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports
The days of Central Florida’s dominance, especially in the AAC, might have passed. That does not mean the Knights won’t be successful in 2020. They avoided a third straight defeat with last weekend’s 51-34 win over Tulane. Now, UCF’s focus shifts to Houston, which has scored 112 points in its three games and touts a talented versatile quarterback in Clayton Tune (945 passing yards, total TDs).
Prediction: UCF (-2 1/2)
22 of 24
LSU (2-2) at Auburn (3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports
Before the start of the unique 2020 campaign, this was a game to circle on the SEC schedule. At the time, both teams were expected to be ranked, but rather surprisingly, neither is heading into the matchup. Injured LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is expected to remain out, so an Auburn defense that’s allowing 25.2 points per game might get a reprieve. Auburn has dropped three straight in this series.
Prediction: LSU (-3)
23 of 24
Northwestern (1-0) at Iowa (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports
While Northwestern opened its season with a bang in a 43-3 win over Maryland, Iowa needed to work for a 24-20 victory at Purdue. This should be one of the Big Ten’s more interesting contests this weekend. The Hawkeyes snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a 20-0 win at Northwestern last year, but the Wildcats have won the last two meetings in Iowa City.
Prediction: Iowa (-2 1/2)
24 of 24
Virginia Tech (3-2) at Louisville (2-4), Saturday, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports
It’s pretty simple for Virginia Tech. When the Hokies rush for at least 300 yards they are 3-0 this season. When they don’t, they’re 0-2. Tech gained 210 yards on the ground in a rather disturbing 23-16 loss at Wake Forest. Ten penalties did not help, either. Louisville, meanwhile, will try to build on a 48-16 win over Florida State that snapped a four-game skid. The Cardinals have yielded just 28 points in their last two contests.
Prediction: Louisville (+3)
Jeff Mezydlo has written about sports and entertainment online and for print for more than 25 years. He grew up in the far south suburbs of Chicago, 20 minutes from the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Ind. He’s also the proud father of 11-year-old Matthew, aka “Bobby Bruin,” mascot of St. Robert Bellarmine School in Chicago. You can follow Jeff at @jeffm401.