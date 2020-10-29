Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has confirmed the report. Lawrence, who projects as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will be out of action for Saturday’s game at Boston College. His availability beyond this week will hinge on his condition and forthcoming tests.

A two-time starter in national championship games, Lawrence took the reins for the Tigers midway through his freshman season in 2018. The former five-star recruit has been on the No. 1 overall pick radar ever since. Between ’18 and ’19, the 6-foot-6 passer threw an eye-popping 66 touchdown passes against just 12 interceptions. As a sophomore, Lawrence became a key rushing presence for the ACC power, gaining 563 yards on the ground and scoring TDs.

Recently, the QB surprised many by saying that he might consider returning for another season, via Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press:

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. We’ll just have to see how things unfold. There’s a lot of factors in that. But honestly, just really playing this year. Putting everything I have into it. Not really focusing on next year whether I leave or stay. Obviously, I have the option to do either one.”

Meanwhile, Swinney still expects to lose his star player to the pros.

“I mean, we’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do. I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows?,” Swinney said earlier Thursday, before the news of the positive test broke, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.