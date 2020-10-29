Cisco’s Webex Teams suffers outage causing meeting failures By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

() – Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:)’s team collaboration app Webex Teams suffered an outage for more than two hours on Thursday, but the company later said its services had started to recover.

At the time of the outage, Cisco said, users of Webex Teams’ desktop and mobile applications may have experienced delays with receiving messages.

Users may also have seen a signaling delay between the Webex Teams client and devices, and experienced intermittent failures when joining meetings, according to the application’s status page. (https://

Webex and rival meeting platforms such as Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) Inc and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:)’s Teams are being used worldwide to host everything from virtual classrooms and business meetings to church services, as people stay at home due to the pandemic. (https://reut.rs/3mwqrft)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR