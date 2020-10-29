Chelsea Handler Recalls Being Ghosted by Andrew Cuomo After Making Plans to Go on a Date

WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov

Having no idea why the New York governor ghosted her right after they made the plan, the comedian asked ‘The View’ hosts to ‘follow up’ with the politician when he stops by the show.

Chelsea Handler has got brutally honest about Andrew Cuomo’s follow-up to her invitation for a date. During a recent appearance on a daytime talk show, the “Chelsea” star revealed candidly that she was ghosted by the New York governor after they made plans to go on a date.

The 45-year-old made the revelation in the Wednesday, October 28 episode of “The View“. When questioned by host Sara Haines about what happened between her and the politician, she spilled, “I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date, and he did say yes. And then I never heard from him.”

The comedienne additionally requested Sara and her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, to do a “follow up” with Andrew when he stops by the show on Thursday, October 29. “I do want you to follow up on something for me, ladies, if you don’t mind,” she jokingly pleaded.

When talking about the 62-year-old politician, the former "Chelsea Lately" host described him as a "big, Italian hunk" who showed "real leadership" during the coronavirus pandemic. "He's like, 'Wear a mask.' I'm like, 'I'll wear a mask. I'll put a mask on every part of my body! I wanna flatten your curve, and you can flatten my curve,' " she quipped.





Chelsea has long been open about her crush for the Democratic leader. Back in June, when he posted a “reminder”on Instagram for “younger people” to wear masks, the actress left a flirty comment by writing back to him, “Reminder: I want you to govern me.”

<br />





The ex-girlfriend of 50 Cent also publicly shared her feelings for Andrew in her new stand-up special, “Chelsea Handler: Evolution”, which debuted on HBO Max on October 22. “The thing is, I like older men, which brings me to the strong and deep sexual feelings that I have developed for Andrew Cuomo,” she confessed.