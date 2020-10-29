Canadian energy companies pile on losses in third quarter as virus dents oil demand

Article content continued

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a net loss of $12 million, or 1 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1.04 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

“The focus remains on the 2021 outlook, with key questions being whether Fort Hills will eventually ramp to full rates in an uncurtailed environment,” said Peters & Co, referring to Alberta government’s decision last week to scrap production limits.

Cenovus Energy Inc. reported its third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, just days after announcing a buyout of rival Husky Energy Inc , as the pandemic-driven oil crash continues to weigh on the oil industry. The COVID-19 crisis has added to the woes of Canada’s energy sector, under stress since the last downturn in 2014, and is forcing companies to look to consolidation, job cuts and cost savings.

Cenovus kicked off consolidation in the Canadian energy patch with a $3.6 billion deal to buy Husky, and said it plans to cut up to a quarter of the combined workforce.

Cenovus said total quarterly production rose 5.2 per cent to 471,799 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), despite Alberta’s mandatory caps, as it used output from oil sands and curtailment credits purchased from other companies.

Alberta will lift curbs on crude production ahead of schedule at the start of December, as coronavirus-related shutdowns ease pipeline congestion.

Cenovus in the third quarter took an impairment charge of $450 million associated with the Borger, Texas refinery it co-owns with Phillips 66, reflecting reduced demand for refined products in the current market scenario.