British Singer Adele Denies She’s Dating Rapper Skepta

Adele has responded to reports that she is dating British rapper Skepta.

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that “things have been heating up,” over recent months. “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

Twitter was delighted over the report and wished the rumored couple their best wishes — but Adele soon shot down the rumors.

