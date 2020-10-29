British Singer Adele Denies She’s Dating Rapper Skepta

Adele has responded to reports that she is dating British rapper Skepta.

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that “things have been heating up,” over recent months. “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun.”

Twitter was delighted over the report and wished the rumored couple their best wishes — but Adele soon shot down the rumors.

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero!” she wrote.

“Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️”