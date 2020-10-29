Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Livid After Gina Kirschenheiter Mentions Her Alcohol Abuse

Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter‘s drama escalated when they were at Shannon Beador‘s housewarming party. In the Wednesday, October 28 episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County“, Braunwyn could be seen throwing a glass and tearfully storming off after a heated confrontation with Gina.

The two talked about Braunwyn allegedly slamming the size of Gina’s new condo. Braunwyn also claimed that Shannon called Gina’s new place “sad and depressing,” though Shannon denied them when she was confronted by Gina.

“I never said that. I said it was small. I didn’t mean it [in a bad way],” Shannon insisted. “I have to tell you, Braunwyn came over to my house and said, ‘I’m sorry I threw you under the bus.’ I would never call someone’s place sad.”

“I have to tell you, Gina, I’m a renter. [Kelly Dodd] is a renter. Braunwyn is a renter. You’re an owner,” she continued. “I don’t even know if I’ll be able to buy a house. You’re happy. I’m happy. I am so proud of you. There’s nothing sad about your life.”

After the confrontration, Shannon pulled Braunwyn aside. “I have to tell you, I’ve been upset. I said her place was small, I never said her place was sad. That’s not in my vocabulary,” she told Braunwyn, who fired back, “You did say it.”

When Shannon accused her of hearing things wrong, Braunwyn was livid and said, “I’m sober now – for the first time in my life I have a memory I can trust. I’m not wrong. I remember exactly what happened.” She went on saying, “Either you’re lying to me or you don’t remember what happened.”

Braunwyn and Gina then tried to clear things out between them with Gina putting the blame on Braunwyn, accusing her of starting everything by gossiping in the first place. “Let’s call a spade a spade – nobody would be saying anything about my situation if your wife wasn’t going around launching some crazy attack on me,” she alleged. “If you had an issue with me, come to me with your issue, don’t go around slamming me because I don’t have as much money as you guys have.”

Braunwyn insisted that it had “nothing to do with money” but “with character” instead. Livid, Gina slammed Braunwyn over her alcohol issue. “Character?! You’re going to talk to me about character?! Braunwyn, wake up. You’re a sloppy Chihuahua. You’re never clear. You’re wasted all the time! Get over yourself. Go get wasted again!” she told Braunwyn.

The remarks appeared to be the last straw for Braunwyn. “I’m 30 days sober, b***h!” Braunwyn yelled. She then threw her glass and stormed off.