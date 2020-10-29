Black Friday’s best Chromebook deal is here and you won’t want to miss it

This year, retailers aren’t waiting ’til the end of November to start offering Black Friday deals. In fact, they’re not waiting for November at all. You can already start shopping early Black Friday deals at Best Buy, such as today’s discount on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. This versatile tablet and keyboard combo normally sells for $299, though right now you can grab it on sale for $229 while supplies last. Today’s deal at Best Buy marks the lowest price this Chromebook has ever seen, and considering we likely won’t see a better offer once the actual Black Friday arrives, now’s the time to purchase one if you’re interested.

Almost 25% Off Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Black Friday is starting early at Best Buy, and right now you can save $70 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet while supplies last! This versatile laptop includes a keyboard so you can use it as a laptop as well. $229.00 $299.00 $70 off

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is truly the best dedicated Chrome OS tablet yet. Our review of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet rated it with 4.5 out of 5 stars in part due to its stellar battery life (up to 2-3 days per charge) and its gorgeous display that’s great for watching videos or reading. This model comes with a keyboard and a kickstand in the box so you don’t need to pay extra for them, though of course there are a few accessories you can — and should — buy separately, like the Lenovo USI Pen stylus.

Along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, this model of the Chromebook Duet is equipped with a Mediatek Helio P60T processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, and a USB-C port, as well as dual integrated speakers. Check out our full review for a more in-depth look at this tablet before your purchase.

Once your new tablet is ordered and on its way, you’ll want to make sure you can protect it as soon as it arrives. We have guides to the best Chromebook Duet cases and best Chromebook Duet screen protectors to make that a bit simpler.

