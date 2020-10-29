Bette Midler Reveals Major Detail About the Hocus Pocus Reunion

Let the Sanderson sisters put a spell on you.

During an Oct. 28 virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the iconic Bette Midler gushed about the 1993 film Hocus Pocus‘ cultural impact.

“It was a picture that started off a little bit sleepy, but somehow it found its niche and it became kind of a cult classic and now it’s everywhere,” the actress mused. “I mean, I wish I had a nickel for every time someone turned out in a Winifred Sanderson costume.”

She continued, “But, now it’s a cult classic and now after 27 years the two girls—Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker—and I have reunited for this one night only Hulaween extravaganza.”

The award-winning star hinted that the “mock-umentary,” titled “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” is “more than just a Zoom call”. She also confirmed that there’s an entirely new script so fans will experience the fictional witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson—played by Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy, respectively—alive (and very confused) in 2020!