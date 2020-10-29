Bette Midler Feels No Time Had Passed When Reuniting With ‘Hocus Pocus’ Co-Stars

Walt Disney Pictures

Sharing her excitement over ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover’, the Winnie Sanderson depicter promises music and dancing in the streaming special.

Bette Midler cannot believe it has been 27 years since she co-starred in Halloween movie classic “Hocus Pocus” with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, because the trio’s dynamic hasn’t changed at all.

The actresses famously played the spooky Sanderson sisters in the beloved Disney movie and they recently reunited to get back into character as witches to shoot footage for Midler’s annual Hulaween benefit gala, which will take place virtually on Friday, October 30.

Midler gave fans a glimpse of their rehearsals on Instagram earlier this month and admits it’s hard to believe the film was released in 1993, because when they were all back on set, it felt like no time had passed at all.

<br />

“We got dressed up as the characters and we saw each other for the first time as those characters in 27 years,” she told U.S. breakfast show “Today“. “It was like it (the movie) was yesterday. We all went right back to our same relationships, our same way of improvising…”

Teasing the streaming special, titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, she added, “I’m not gonna give anything away, but there will definitely be music in it, definitely, definitely! And there’ll be dancing too! The sisters are really excited about being back…!.”

<br />

The trio will honour the family film with “one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year”, raising funds for officials at Midler’s New York Restoration Project (NYRP) to support environmental and social justice initiatives.

<br />

Other celebrity guests set to feature during the Hulaween event include Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, and Kenan Thompson.

The spooky broadcast kicks off at 8pm ET. For tickets and more information, visit: https://nyrpshop.org/products/in-search-of-the-sanderson-sisters-a-hocus-pocus-takeover-of-hulaween/.

Meanwhile, Midler will be spending more time with Parker and Najimy in the near future after confirming all three stars have officially signed on for a sequel to the hit film. The movie plans were first announced last year (19), when Hairspray director Adam Shankman was tapped to oversee the production.