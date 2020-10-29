Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Somebody Feed Phil, Operation Christmas Drop

","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6pqKsA6FQVc/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}” data-url=”https://youtu.be/6pqKsA6FQVc” data-autoplay=”false” data-loop=”false” data-start=”0″ data-fs=”true” data-rel=”true”>

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? You’ve come to the right place. Here are the best new shows and movies releasing on Netflix the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2020.

A good way to enrich one’s life is to go see the world. Climb the peaks of the Himalayas! Have some french fries in Paris! Do

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com