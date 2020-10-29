Behind The Scenes Secrets About Superstore

Pre-pandemic, the cast actually scoured the Cloud 9 set for toilet paper.
Because filming had to pause for coronavirus, America Ferrera’s final scenes almost happened one episode early, and the writers reworked them so that they’d still be a “good ending” just in case filming never continued.
But luckily, America will be returning for the beginning of Season 6, so she can finish Amy’s story the way it was meant to end.
The Season 5 finale was also supposed to include some huge crowd scenes, and the producers even tried to figure out how to make it happen safely, but later on they found out that filming was shut down anyway.
The show will also incorporate a coronavirus storyline into Season 6, which premieres Oct. 29.
There were a few plot twists that didn’t end up making it into the show, but one was that Jonah was supposed to be a spy from Cloud 9 corporate and took the sales associate job to report on union activity.
The series title was originally pitched as The Greatest Love Story Ever Told instead of Superstore.
Cloud 9 was originally supposed to be called Cloud 8, because the creators felt like that name emphasized just how average the store was.
Nico Santos, who immigrated from the Philippines when he was 16, shared that the Season 4 finale was one of the hardest episodes he’s ever had to film, and during the table read America, Lauren, and Nichole Bloom — who plays Cheyenne — were in tears.
The writers have even invited representatives from Define America to help with the immigration storyline, as well as their local Walmart employees to talk about their unionizing experiences.
The show isn’t actually filmed inside a store and they’ve just recreated one on a small soundstage, but they have tricks to make the stage seem bigger than it really is.
The scenes where racoons take over Cloud 9 were actually inspired by the actual racoons that live on the soundstage.
Because a lot of the products on the show are meant for product placement, some of the cast and crew have been able to take home extras.
The cash registers actually work and are rigged so that whenever products are scanned, their prices do show up on the screen.
During the beginning of the pandemic, Nico tried to see if there was any toilet paper on set that he could take home with him, but found out that all the toilet paper had already been taken by other cast and crew members.
Early on in the series, the customer interstitials were actually things that the writers had seen people do in superstores.
Another idea that didn’t make it in was that Glenn would love Dippin’ Dots so much that he’d pay for one-day tickets to Six Flags just to get them.
A lot of moments on the show are improvised and Dina’s backstory about her relationship with her dad originally came from an improv scene between Lauren Ash and Nico Santos during Season 1.
Jerry’s proposal to Sandra was also improvised.
The writers also thought about having a scene where Carol, played by Irene White, would sabotage Sandra’s wedding and sing “Satisfied” from Hamilton.
A lot of Glenn’s most iconic moments are improvised by Mark McKinney — especially any time he sings.
According to Lauren and Nico, they have been begging the writers to let them do a musical episode since filming the pilot.
It’s a running gag that Amy doesn’t wear her own name on her name tag, and they shared that the writer of each particular episode gets to decide which name should be on her name tag.
Ben Feldman said that Bo’s character was actually what made him sign on to do the series.
And finally, if you live in LA and drive down Barham and go past Universal, you can see the Cloud 9 set.
