Beenie Man Releases Statement After Fainting At Mom’s Funeral

Beenie Man has addressed concerned fans in a new statement following a viral video of him fainting at his mother’s funeral.

“On Sunday, October 25th I laid my Mom to rest. It was by far and still is the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. Leading up to the day of the funeral I was physically involved in every aspect of the planning and execution,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I kept telling myself, maybe if I remained active I will able to function. Unfortunately, when it came down to that very last moment, it hit me and hit me very hard. This would be the last time I would see my mom. despite the noise, the singing, the mourning, all I could hear was silence while watching my mom’s body being lowered into the tomb,” he continued, adding, “My heart broke and I blacked out for a few minutes. When I revived, I saw my closest friends and family around me.”