Ayesha Curry’s Back To Being Black: Removes Contacts, No Longer Blonde!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Ayesha Curry came under fire two weeks ago, when she showed off a new look, that many of her fans thought made her appear Caucasian.

Now, confirmed, that Ayesha is responding to the backlash – by returning to her Black roots.

Here are the controversial images that Ayesha leaked that stirred up all the mess online::

As you can see, Ayesha dyed her hair Blonde, and wore Blue colored contacts. NBA star Steph Curry’s wife also appeared to lighten her skin – either through makeup or chemicals.

