Australia’s first crypto-friendly IPO will accept Tether By Cointelegraph

Australia’s first crypto-friendly IPO will accept Tether
Australia’s crypto-friendly capital raising platform Stax has announced its client West Coast Aquaculture Group (WCA) will be conducting the country’s first initial public offering that accepts virtual currency as payment.
Investors participating in WCA’s offering can purchase equity in the company using Tether (USDT) or Australian dollars. USDT was chosen over (BTC) and (ETH) due to its price stability.
