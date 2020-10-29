Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.61% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 1.61%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 1.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.62% or 0.045 points to trade at 1.020 at the close. Meanwhile, Independence Group NL (ASX:) added 2.83% or 0.120 points to end at 4.360 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) was up 1.86% or 0.63 points to 34.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.90% or 0.250 points to trade at 2.560 at the close. JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.18% or 3.12 points to end at 47.38 and Seek Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.91% or 1.35 points to 21.51.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 1005 to 329 and 275 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.09% to 23.789 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.14% or 2.65 to $1881.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.29% or 0.11 to hit $37.28 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.30% or 0.12 to trade at $39.52 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.33% to 0.7067, while AUD/JPY rose 0.29% to 73.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.405.