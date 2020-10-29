Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.61% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 1.61%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 1.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.62% or 0.045 points to trade at 1.020 at the close. Meanwhile, Independence Group NL (ASX:) added 2.83% or 0.120 points to end at 4.360 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (ASX:) was up 1.86% or 0.63 points to 34.53 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.90% or 0.250 points to trade at 2.560 at the close. JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.18% or 3.12 points to end at 47.38 and Seek Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.91% or 1.35 points to 21.51.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 1005 to 329 and 275 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.09% to 23.789 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.14% or 2.65 to $1881.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.29% or 0.11 to hit $37.28 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.30% or 0.12 to trade at $39.52 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.33% to 0.7067, while AUD/JPY rose 0.29% to 73.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 93.405.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR