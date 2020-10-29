‘Attentive’ Tristan Thompson Helps Khloe Kardashian During Her COVID-19 Quarantine

Instagram

A new episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ sees the Good American jeans founder’s ex-boyfriend lending a hand to care for their daughter True while she was in self-quarantine in her room

Khloe Kardashian was grateful to Tristan Thompson for helping her when she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, which aired on Thursday, October 29, saw her ex-boyfriend lending a hand to care for their daughter True while she was in self-quarantine in her room.

“Thank God Tristan is back in California,” Khloe shared in the episode. “No matter how sick I am, I’m still constantly focused and thinking about True. Is she okay? Does she miss me? So having her dad here gives me a little more time to focus on just me trying to get better…because this s**t is unreal.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player celebrated his birthday with their daughter just days into Khloe’s quarantine. Even though she couldn’t be there physically, Khloe revealed that she showed her appreciation through FaceTime and gifts. “I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” she shared.

“He asks me breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray, leaves it at the side of my door. We have a little system. So I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I’ve been on lockdown in my bedroom,” she continued recalling.

In the episode, the Good American jeans founder opened up about her health issues. “I just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room,” she said while lying on her bed. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for couple days, vomiting and shaking and then hot and then cold.”

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine,” she continued to describe her symptoms. “The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough. My throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But we’re all going to get through this. I’m praying if we all follow orders and listen, we’re gonna be OK.”