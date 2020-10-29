ARLC boss Peter V’landys surprised by backlash

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys admits he was surprised by the backlash to the decision not to play the national anthem ahead of next week’s State of Origin match in Adelaide.

The NRL yesterday axed the anthem, before backflipping just a few hours later and announcing it would be played after all, following intervention from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The rationale behind the move to axe the anthem was that New South Wales against Queensland is not an international match.

It would have marked the first time in the 40-year history of State of Origin that the anthem wasn’t played prior to the match.

But the public outcry came as a shock to V’landys.

“Yes, I was very surprised,” he told Today. “I didn’t expect this sort of reaction.”

“We try our hardest not to be political. Our game is for escapism and relaxation, and to get away from everyday life.

“I was very surprised that people wanted the anthem, and accordingly we listened to our fans.”

V’landys said it was an easy call to reverse the decision.

“One thing that this commission will do is listen to the fans. The Prime Minister eloquently put that what we’ve been through this year with the pandemic and the bushfires, it’s time that we all unite together.

“Playing the national anthem at the State of Origin was crucial to that.

“We wouldn’t have made the decision if we realised it would cause this sort of concern.

“Out of every negative there’s a positive, everyone knows there’s a State of Origin game on next Wednesday in Adelaide.”

Blues coach Brad Fittler yesterday threatened to restrict media access to his players if the anthem issue causes the same distraction it did in 2019, when New South Wales players Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr all chose to stay silent during the anthem, as did Queensland’s Will Chambers.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (AAP)

V’landys says that’s a decision for each player.

“We respect our players’ rights, and their individualism,” he said.

“If they’ve got a concern, and there’s no stronger supporter of the indigenous players than myself. When you listen to them and hear their concerns, you’ll have the same perspective as me.

“I have the highest regard and respect for them. They didn’t ask for the anthem not to be played at the State of Origin.

“This was purely our decision. It was a mistake, and we corrected it.”