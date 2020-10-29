Apple’s Latest macOS Big Sur Beta References Unreleased Macs

New Macs are on the horizon, with Apple promising to release the first Mac with an Apple Silicon chip before the end of 2020, and Apple’s latest macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta suggests we could see several Macs updated.



Files in the macOS Big Sur beta discovered by HarckerTech on Twitter point to three unreleased models. The files are located in the /System/Library folder where Apple has bundles that identify different Mac models. Most of these files are for existing models, but MacHardwareTypes-2020f.bundle, MacHardwareTypes-2020g.bundle, and MacHardwareTypes-2020h.bundle are new additions. Two of these files are new to the 11.0.1 beta, while one was added in beta 10.

As pointed out by , the existing MacHardwareTypes-2019f.bundle and MacHardwareTypes-2020d.bundle point to 16-inch MacBook Pro models (the 2019 model and 2020 model with high-end GPU), while other files are for the 2020 MacBook Air, iMac, and ‌MacBook Pro‌ models. It’s not clear if these files are for a single Mac, or three Macs, but there’s a possibility for multiples.

Nothing can be learned about the upcoming Macs from these files, but it is further evidence that Mac refreshes are in the works and could be coming before the end of November. Earlier this week, we highlighted a mystery “Personal Computer” found in a Bluetooth product database, which could also be a new Mac.



Apple plans to bring ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips to the entire Mac lineup, but there’s no solid word on which Mac will be the first to be updated, or if multiple Macs will get updates at the same time. Apple says it will take a year for ‌Apple Silicon‌ to roll out to all Macs. Rumors suggest a ‌MacBook Air‌, 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, or revived 12-inch MacBook could be the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac, and there are also rumors of a new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ in the works, which could also get an ‌Apple Silicon‌ chip.

There has been speculation that Apple will hold a November event to announce the new ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac (or Macs), and rumors suggest that event could be held on November 17. If that’s the case, we could see an event announcement within the next week or two.