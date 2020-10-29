Apple TV+ renews record-setting comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ for a third season

The hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso was officially renewed for season two back in August, and now Apple has officially given the series an early renewal for a third season. Deadline also has new statistics on the popularity of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso, which comes from Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis, has been a major hit for Apple TV+. Deadline reports that the show is Apple’s number one comedy in all top 50 countries, and it has drawn 25% new viewers to Apple TV+ since its debut on August 14.

Apple also says that Ted Lasso has grown its viewership by over 600% since it debuted:

It has broken audience records for Apple TV+, ranking as the No. 1 comedy each week, drawing 25% new viewers to the service since its August 14 launch. according to the streamer. The pop culture phenom has grown its viewership more than 600%, fueled by binge watchers, setting new records for completion and engagement worldwide.

Production on the second season of Ted Lasso will begin in London in early January, today’s report says. Notably, co-creator Bill Lawrence had already teased that a third season of Ted Lasso was coming, but today’s announcement makes it official directly from Apple itself.

If you haven’t yet watched Ted Lasso, the entire first season is available to binge on Apple TV+ today. You can keep track of every Apple TV+ original series and movie in our full guide right here.

