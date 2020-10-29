Apple Renews Jason Sudeikis Show ‘Ted Lasso’ for Third Season

Apple has renewed Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” for a third season due to its popularity with both viewers and critics. According to Apple, critics have called the series “terrific,” “hilarious,” “heart-swelling” and “infectious,” with the show earning an 86 percent on ratings site Rotten Tomatoes.



“Ted Lasso” is a comedy series that stars actor and Saturday Night Live alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis originally played the Ted Lasso character for the 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage.

The ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ series revives the original Ted Lasso character, with Sudeikis playing a small-time college football coach from Kansas that’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England even though he has no experience coaching soccer.

Apple renewed “Ted Lasso” for a second season just a week after the series initially premiered, and 10 episodes of the first season are now available. The second season, which will also include 10 episodes, is set to begin filming in London in early January.