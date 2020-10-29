Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Optimistic’ About iPhone 12 Sales, Early Data ‘Quite Good’

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup launched too late to be included in the Q4 earnings results being shared today, but Apple CEO Tim Cook today said in an interview with CNBC that he’s “optimistic” about Apple’s ‌iPhone 12‌ sales because of 5G support, carrier promotions, and a loyal install base.



According to Cook, initial data points on ‌iPhone 12‌ sales are “really quite good.”

‌iPhone 12‌ sales will be included in Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings results rather than this quarter, but Apple declined to provide guidance for Q1 2021. Cook says that Apple again declined to offer guidance due to the ongoing global health crisis leading to a “sufficient level of uncertainty” that’s “not an environment to guide into.”

Sales in China were down for the year, and were a weak point for Apple. Sales dropped to $7.95 billion, down from $11.13 billion in fiscal 2019. Cook said he’s confident that will turn around next quarter.

A larger percentage of China revenue is made up of new iPhones. And so that’s the reason the number for the total quarter started with a minus sign. But given what we see in the early going with the new iPhones, we’re confident we’ll grow in Q1.”

Apple today reported record Q4 2020 results with $12.7 billion profit on $64.7 billion revenue, with services revenue hitting a new all time high.