Apple beats profit estimates but weak iPhone sales pull down shares

Apple has offset volatile iPhone sales in recent years with steady growth in its services segment, which includes streaming music and television. Services revenue rose 16.3 per cent to US$14.5 billion, compared with analyst estimates of US$14 billion. Cook told that Apple One, a bundle of Apple’s paid services, will launch on Friday.

Cook told that Apple has 585 million paying subscribers across its platforms, up from 550 million the previous quarter and closer to the goal of 600 million subscribers that the company set out for the end of calendar 2020.

Apple did, however, announce a range of new Apple Watches and iPads that went on sale during the quarter. The pandemic-driven shift toward working, learning and consuming entertainment from home helped Apple post double-digit revenue increases in every non-iPhone product category as well as its services business, which includes its streaming television offering and forthcoming paid fitness service. It was the second straight quarter of growth across the non-iPhone hardware categories, some of which had experienced declines until a pandemic sales boom. Apple faces an uncertain fiscal first quarter with new lockdown orders issued in major European markets such as France and Germany on Wednesday. While the company has so far managed to keep sales booming with its retail stores in a state of flux, analysts have raised concerns that the lockdowns or their economic fallout could mute holiday iPhone sales.