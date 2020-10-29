Anthem debate can’t dominate discussions says Brad Fittler

New South Wales Origin coach Brad Fittler has threatened to restrict media access to his players if the national anthem debate overshadows preparations for next week’s opening match in Adelaide.

The NRL has backflipped on plans not to play the anthem before the match against Queensland, with ARLC chairman Peter V’landys acknowledging that the backlash from fans was an important factor in the decision.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was also dragged into the debate, saying it was more important than ever to show unity given the upheaval of 2020.

The backflip is likely to raise questions over whether any players will now refuse to sign the anthem.

In 2019, New South Wales stars Josh Addo-Carr, Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell all chose to stay silent during the anthem.

Blues’ coach Brad Fittler told 2GB he won’t accept a repeat of last year, where the decision of players to boycott the anthem became a major talking point in the lead-up to the game.

“We had the players last year … we fully understood their stance and where they were, I encourage them to be themselves,” he said.

“The one thing they underestimated was the nature of the media, how they kept probing. We allowed total access, but I’ve got to say, they were a bit unaware that that was going to drain a lot of their energy, because the media just didn’t stop.

“If the media keeps asking questions I’ll just take the players away.”

Fittler was ambivalent when asked about whether or not the anthem should be played or not, claiming it “doesn’t bother me,” but he did admit he’d back a national plebiscite regarding the wording of the anthem.

“I didn’t realise they were going to scrap it, I’m not good at politics, I try to stay out of it,” he explained.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler (Getty)

“If they play it, they play it. If they don’t, they don’t. We’re there for a game of footy.

“I do think it’s time, the landscape has changed a little bit, to maybe revise the words or have a look at it, where they ask everyone in Australia.”

Earlier this year, the NRL declined to play the anthem before the All-stars match on the Gold Coast, recognising it was “an event unique to Indigenous Australians and the wishes of our players should be respected”.

“We have listened to our players’ concerns that the words of the anthem do not represent them or their families and does not include an acknowledgement of First Nations people,” V’landys said in February.

