Wall Street Journal:
Ant Group’s $10.3B raise in 2018, its first from non-Chinese investors, promises a combined $8B gain for Silver Lake, Warburg Pincus, and others when Ant IPOs — In 2018, the financial-technology giant raised $10.3 billion in its first and only private sale of stock to institutions outside China
Ant Group's $10.3B raise in 2018, its first from non-Chinese investors, promises a combined $8B gain for Silver Lake, Warburg Pincus, and others when Ant IPOs (Wall Street Journal)
Wall Street Journal: