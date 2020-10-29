Anil Kapoor clicked in the city looking super hot

Looks like Anil Kapoor can be blamed for the rise in Mumbai’s temperatures. Today the actor was clicked in the city in his casual avatar but his fit physique didn’t go unnoticed. He’s bulked up even at 60 plus and grabbing all the eyeballs, leaving everyone inspired and amazed.

Anil Kapoor posed for the cameras and made sure he kept his distance and also had his mask on. Last week he posted some of his shirtless pictures on Instagram that left everyone amazed. Isn’t this man just something else? He’s ageing backwards and his dedication to fitness leaves us motivated.

We love how Anil Kapoor loves to workout in public places amidst the gyms being-shut. We salute his spirit.