Analyst: Cowboys ‘made a mistake’ hiring Mike McCarthy

It’s hard to argue with Woody’s analysis of McCarthy and Nolan so far, as neither has shown much ability to take the Cowboys to the next level. If anything, the team has regressed to one of the worst in the NFL, especially on defense, which is currently giving up over 400 yards and nearly 35 points per game almost halfway through the season.

Woody also pointed to the offensive line, which was once the “identity” of the team when they were making regular trips to the playoffs. But injuries and age have left the line “decimated.” Without their offensive line, Woody believes the Cowboys “won’t be able to go anywhere.”

“So I think for the Dallas Cowboys, it’s time to hit the reset button,” Woody concluded.