Alexander Zverev’s ex-girlfriend says he tried to ‘strangle’ her prior to 2019 U.S. Open

An ex-girlfriend of world No. 7 men’s player Alexander Zverev is alleging that he physically abused her on multiple occasions during their relationship, including an incident at a New York hotel shortly before the start of the 2019 U.S. Open when, she says, he tried to “strangle” her with a pillow.

Olya Sharypova said the August 2019 incident made her fear for her life.

Sharypova first made the allegations on her Instagram account Wednesday without using Zverev’s name, but Russian publication Championship reported that she said in an interview with it that she was referring to Zverev.

She told Championship that in the New York incident, Zverev attempted to strangle her, smashed her head against a wall and twisted her arms during an argument after she had returned late to their hotel room from an outing with Dasha Medvedeva, the wife of Russian player Daniil Medvedev, and another friend.

“I tried to run out of the room several times, but he would not let me. I was afraid that someone might see and hear us. But in the end I managed to break free, and I ran off barefoot with one phone on a string,” she told Championship, per a Google translation of the original Russian report.

Sharypova used the phone to call a friend, who came and took her to stay with his family. Championship posted what appeared to be a screen grab of a text exchange between Sharypova and the friend dated Aug. 21, 2019.

She claimed she later returned to the hotel to talk with Zverev, but he threw her clothes out of their room. Championship posted a second text exchange and a photo of what appeared to be clothes on the floor of a hotel hallway.

Sharypova told Championship that she and Zverev reconciled the next day and stayed together until they finally “parted.” She did not say when the breakup occurred.

Zverev, 23, is coming off consecutive tournament wins in Cologne, Germany. He lost to Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open. Championship did not have a response from him to Sharypova’s allegations.

According to Championship’s report, Sharypova made her IG post the same day another ex, German model Brenda Patea, told German magazine Bild that she is 20 weeks pregnant with Zverev’s child. Sharypova told Championship that she was going to speak out regardless.

“Naturally, there are no direct witnesses that he strangled me, and cannot be, because it was happening in private. But I am ready for any tests, including a lie detector, to confirm my words,” she told Championship. “I do not demand anything from him. I just want it to be known.”

Sharypova also told Championship that Dasha Medvedeva had no knowledge of what was happening between she and Zverev.