After Wednesday’s monster sell-off, global markets remain choppy ahead of a Big Tech earnings bonanza

Good morning. Stocks and futures are rebounding modestly after Wednesday’s rout, the worst sell-off in the past four months. But markets remain on edge ahead of a big set of Big Tech earnings calls after the bell today.

Let’s check in on the action.

Markets update

Asia

The major Asia indexes are mostly lower with the Shanghai Composite the best of the bunch, clinging to 0.1% gain in afternoon trading.

Europe

The European bourses opened higher before dipping slightly as double-digit recession concerns grow. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6% 90 minutes into the trading session.

U.S.

U.S. futures point to a solid open. That’s after the three major exchanges all sold off hard on Wednesday, wiping out their gains for the month. Tech stocks were among the biggest losers.

—an oft-cited markets-performance indicator during presidential election cycles—it’s now flashing a clear winner for the next week. There’s a lot on the calendar today: GDP numbers, unemployment claims and earnings for Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet’s Google.

Elsewhere

Gold is flat, but after yesterday’s sell-off it’s trading below $1,880/ounce .

is up. Crude is tanking again today. Brent is trading below $39/barrel.

Buzzworthy

Correction territory…

“Expectations that COVID-19 would be under control by now have vanished and we see stocks falling by another 10-20% from here. We believe that if the S,amp;P 500 breaks below 3,200 before the election, its next move may be down another 12% to 2,890.” — James McDonald, CEO of Hercules Investments.

…or just a healthy sell-off?

“As I write this, the S,amp;P 500 is down about 8 percent from the all-time high. That is not nothing, but we saw a bigger drop in September and a subsequent recovery. We saw almost as big a drop in June and a subsequent recovery. And, of course, we saw a much bigger drop in March and a much bigger recovery. Current volatility can pass quickly when conditions change.” — Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

FAA(-M)G Thursday

“FB GOOG AMZN AAPL on Thursday night. Going to be huge and again, the odds are higher than any weakness on any of them will be read as a contagious sell signal. All are priced for some degree of perfection. All need to hit it.” — Hilary Kramer, Chief Investment Officer for Kramer Capital Research.

On Trump stocks vs. Biden stocks

Stocks go up or down. But what about right or left? Morgan Stanley analysts has an inventive way to look at stocks going into the election. (We cover this further in Today’s reads just below.)

J.P. Morgan US Equity Strategy & Global Quantitative Research

A rough winter in Europe

Economists are once again tearing up and rewriting GDP projections as the pandemic worsens. Berenberg Bank released a note this morning showing the economic toll that curfews and lockdown-like measures will exact on Q4 GDP. Bars and restaurants will be among the hardest hit.

