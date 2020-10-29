Advertisement: Why Battle North Gold is poised for growth in the historic Red Lake Gold District

Article content continued

Battle North’s control of over 100 square miles in such a well-established gold mining area is significant. The company’s holdings are the Red Lake District’s second-largest land package.

Photo by Supplied

It’s not unrealistic that a sizeable $10 billion player like Evolution Mining might envision consolidating the Red Lake district, combining all of the regional databases into one. The potential synergies and economies of scale would be too attractive to ignore.

With that in mind, investors would be wise to consider both Battle North’s near-term and longer-term prospects.

Remember, we’re in the early innings of a secular gold bull market.

Battle North Gold has just released a very robust Feasibility Study. Exploration will forge ahead, and drilling will continue on the String of Pearls.

BNAU is in the enviable position of having multiple catalysts lined up over the next 12 months: announcement on project financing, commencement of project construction, mineral resource estimates on McFinley and the Pen Zone, and the first gold pour from the Bateman Gold project.

Next year will also see regional exploration begin. Permits have already been applied for, and drills could already start turning by February.

George Ogilvie, P.Eng., president and CEO of Battle North notes, “Given our management team’s successful turnaround track record, the Bateman Gold project’s short timeline to commercial production, the significant existing infrastructure, and large tax loss pools, Battle North Gold is in an enviable position within this rising gold price environment.

“Add in the potential for regional exploration success along with the prospect of consolidation within the Red Lake District, and Battle North’s share price could ignite.”

A high-grade, shovel-ready project with robust economics is the cake. The second-largest exploration land package in the prestigious Red Lake gold camp is the icing on that cake.

Learn more about Battle North Gold by visiting their website here.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

This story was provided by Market One Media Group for commercial purposes.