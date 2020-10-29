Adapt, endure and expand: How Black entrepreneurs are handling the challenges posed by the pandemic

Article content continued

Addai is staying positive, emboldened in part by a pivot to mask-making. She’s also expanding to a boutique in Ottawa and another retailer in Vancouver.

Retail has performed better than some sectors, powered by government handouts that boosted disposable income. On the losing end are entrepreneurs in tourism and hospitality.

Entrepreneur Ismail Attitalla in Edmonton has cycled through concepts in storage rentals, taxis, brewery tours and airline flight crew shuttle services before focusing on developing the last two.

“My main business became Plan B and and my other businesses that were my Plan B became Plan A,” Attitalla said by phone this week. “During the pandemic two of those completely stopped, though the flight crew service (Aircrew Express) is still going because it’s an essential service, although it’s 90 per cent down.”

Attitalla, a native of Sudan who has also lived in Saudi Arabia, Connecticut and Montreal, secured a mentor from non-profit small-business booster Futurpreneur to help him with technology behind his rental storage initiative, Stashi. “It did a lot for my confidence just because when you’re a solo founder, first time, having someone you can talk to and bounce ideas off of, it really helps.”

Though the pandemic has forced Stashi to the sidelines for now, a $40,000 federal emergency business loan is helping Attitalla develop his Alberta Craft Tours into a booking platform for breweries called Hoppy Pass. It’s due to launch Nov. 3, by coincidence the same day as the U.S. election, which may drive people to drink.