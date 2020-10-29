ACC championship game scheduled for Dec. 19

The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed on Thursday that the league’s football championship game will take place on Dec. 19 and be held at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

When the ACC announced its altered schedule for the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic in July, it explained the title contest could occur on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 to allow for scheduling flexibility needed due to expected postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines. Thus far, three conference games have been rescheduled, and one non-conference opponent was replaced.

The two teams with the highest winning percentages in conference games will compete for the championship on the final Saturday before Christmas.

According to a Charlotte Business Journal story, Bank of America Stadium can currently be filled to 7% capacity (5,240 spectators) under health and safety guidelines. That could, however, change by the middle of December with coronavirus cases growing throughout much of the country.

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers are atop the ACC standings at 6-0 overall heading into Halloween weekend. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 4, are second and won their first five games.