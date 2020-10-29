Aave transfers governance to token holders By Cointelegraph

Aave transfers governance to token holders
Aave has become the latest decentralized finance (DeFi) project to transfer governance rights to its token holders.
On Oct. 29, Aave announced that the protocol’s admin keys had been transferred from its core developers to governance communities under the command of holders of its native LEND utility token.
