7-Eleven has paid $173m in underpayments to staff

Major convenience and fuel franchiser 7-Eleven has paid back over $173 million to employees after investigations revealed the company had been illegally underpaying their staff.

In 2016, an inquiry by the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) found several 7-Eleven stores had been deliberately falsifying records to reduce wages.

The FWO brought 11 litigations against 7-Eleven, resulting in courts awarding more than $1.8 million in penalties against them , including for operating unlawful cash-back schemes, paying unlawful flat rates to workers and falsifying records.

Following the fines, 7-Eleven Stores have back-paid $173,610,752 in wages, interest and superannuation accrued between September 2015 and February 2020 to 4,043 current and former franchisee employees.

As part of the compliance agreement entered into by 7-Eleven, the company has implemented a new -recording system to ensure employees could accurately clock in and out of work.

In addition, all employees must now be paid electronically.

“After widespread non-compliance in its franchise network was identified, 7-Eleven has implemented extensive high-tech systems, training and employee assistance programs across its business,” Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said.

“We will continue to monitor compliance in 7-Eleven outlets and encourage head office to consider entering into a second compliance partnership to ensure ongoing accountability,” Ms Parker said.